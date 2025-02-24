Grant helps aspiring chefs through Charlie Trotter culinary endowment

The Brief The Emeril Lagasse Foundation awarded a $230,000 grant to the Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment. The funds came from an auction featuring a rare 1900 Château Margaux and a private dinner with Chef Emeril Lagasse. The scholarship program has already helped over 100 Chicago students, with applications open until May 17.



A new grant is helping young chefs in underserved communities take their culinary dreams to the next level, thanks to an auction item with a special connection to late Chicago chef Charlie Trotter.

What we know:

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation recently awarded $230,000 to the Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment, which provides scholarships to aspiring chefs.

The donation came from a unique fundraising event—the auction of a rare 1900 Château Margaux wine bottle from Charlie Trotter’s private collection, donated by his widow, Rochelle Trotter.

The bottle was sold as part of ‘Carnivale du Vin,’ an annual auction benefiting the foundation. It was paired with an exclusive private dinner for eight prepared by Chef Emeril Lagasse at his New Orleans restaurant’s wine room. The package fetched nearly $500,000 at auction.

The real impact of the auction, however, will be felt by culinary students who receive scholarships through the Trotter Endowment.

Since its founding, the program has raised $250,000 and helped more than 100 students in Chicago pursue careers in the restaurant industry.

What's next:

Scholarship applications are open until May 17 for students who qualify. Those interested can apply at IllinoisRestaurants.org.