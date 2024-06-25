Granville Pictures building in Edgewater won't become liquor store, thanks to resident efforts

Some residents in the Edgewater community are celebrating a victory Tuesday night after their efforts to keep a liquor store out of their neighborhood proved successful.

Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hopenworth denied zoning changes to turn the old Granville Pictures building into a liquor store.

In a statement, the alderwoman said she spent time talking to hundreds of neighbors, most of whom were against the liquor store.

She said she believes it's possible to fill the vacant storefront with a business that would better serve the community.