Grayslake man charged with trying to meet minor for sex

A Chicago-area man is facing charges after allegedly soliciting a child for sex.

Thomas Edwards Jr., 29, communicated online with an undercover detective who was posing as a girl under the age of 15, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Edwards told the undercover detective he was 26 years old and sent videos of himself engaged in sexual acts, officials said.

Edwards, of Grayslake, drove to meet with who he thought was the girl to engage in sexual acts on Jan. 17, officials said. When he arrived, Thomas was arrested by sheriff's detectives.

He was charged with traveling to meet a minor, grooming, solicitation to meet a child and dissemination of harmful material.

Edwards was ordered held in the Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.