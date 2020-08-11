Great-great-great-grandmother with 173 descendants celebrates her 100th birthday

article

That's one big family tree!

Over the course of her long life, Julia Lee Kelley has seen her family grow by five generations.

She has a total of 173 descendants: five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

Though her relatives usually throw a big family reunion this time each year, the pandemic changed all that, WTVD reported.

Instead, they held a drive-through celebration for her 100th birthday, including a motorcade, dancing, and even a cascade of dollar bills raining down on her.