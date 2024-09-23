Chicago police seek suspects in Green Line robbery

Chicago police are looking for a group of teenagers accused of robbing a CTA passenger in Bronzeville last week.

An 18-year-old girl was riding a Green Line train near the 47th Street station at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 when a group of teenagers stole her belongings.

Police said the suspects were roughly 18 years old and were armed.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.