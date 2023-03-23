Gresham shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was shot by a group of gunmen while driving early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 39-year-old was driving southbound in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue when three males on the sidewalk started shooting, police said.

He was struck several times throughout the body and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.