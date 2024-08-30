Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to storms

By Will Hager
Published  August 30, 2024 6:57am CDT
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Friday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 6 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 7:30 a.m., officials said. Fifteen flights have been canceled at O'Hare today with average delays lasting under 15 minutes.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Chicago area. 

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.