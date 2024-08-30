Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to storms

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Friday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 6 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 7:30 a.m., officials said. Fifteen flights have been canceled at O'Hare today with average delays lasting under 15 minutes.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Chicago area.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.