Ground stop issued at O'Hare, Midway airports due to storms tonight

The Brief Thunderstorms prompted a ground stop at O'Hare and Midway airports Sunday afternoon, halting landings and departures around 4:28 p.m., according to the FAA. The ground stops are expected to last until 7 p.m. Storms moved through the area.



A ground stop was issued at O'Hare and Midway airports Sunday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

What we know:

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 4:30 p.m. While the ground stop at Midway was issued around 5:41 p.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 6:45 p.m. and at Midway until 7 p.m.

So far, over 900 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport, and over 100 at Midway Airport.

The storms are expected to clear tonight, and turn to snow tomorrow.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.