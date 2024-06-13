Ground stop issued at O'Hare, Midway airports amid thunderstorms

A ground stop was issued at both of Chicago airports Thursday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare and Midway airports around 7 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 8 a.m., and at Midway until 8:15 a.m., officials said.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service reported nickel-sized hail and 40 mph wind gusts could be a factor. The period with the most activity will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.