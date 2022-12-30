Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety

Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA.

An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security.

They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more support is needed.

"It is just like the meltdown of Southwest Airlines. There is a meltdown with the CTA. Mayor Lightfooot has failed us. Supt. David Brown has failed us. Our community continues to drown in a bloody sea of gun violence," said Eric Russell, president of The Tree of Life Justice League.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The founder of Violence Interrupters said the group received a warm reception from passengers during previous efforts.

They said they're looking forward to helping more Chicagoans feel safe on trains this weekend.