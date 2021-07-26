Group seeks to save Frank Lloyd Wright home from being destroyed

A group of residents in Hinsdale is hoping to save a Frank Lloyd Wright home from being torn down.

The Frederick Bagley House in Hinsdale is up for sale.

The house was built in 1894.

However, the Frank Lloyd Wright building conservancy says there are no legal protections to keep the new buyer from tearing it down.

Members of the Hinsdaleans For Historic Preservation Facebook page are trying to raise awareness about it.

Monday is the deadline for offers.