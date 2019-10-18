Group wanted for stealing purses, robbing woman at Northbrook Court mall: police

article

Authorities have released surveillance photos of a group of people wanted for stealing Louis Vuitton purses and robbing a woman Wednesday at a north suburban mall.

About 8 p.m., the group of six to 10 people entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road in Northbrook, according to a statement form Northbrook police. A female suspect and three males walked into the Louis Vuitton store.

The males waited by the door as the female grabbed two purses valued at about $4,000, police said. The group then ran to the mall parking lot, where more people were waiting for them.

As they were running, one of the suspects “forcibly took the purse of a woman who was entering the mall doors,” police said. No one was injured and no weapons were shown.

The suspects left the mall and drove off on Lake Cook Road in two cars, police said. One of the cars was electric blue and the other was black or blue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northbrook Police Investigations Division at 847-564-2060.