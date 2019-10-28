Groups of robbers target people in Fuller Park, Englewood

Police are warning the public after two robberies were reported this month in Fuller Park and Englewood on the South Side.

In both cases, a group of people approached someone and demanded or stole property by force, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 5300 block of South Wells Street, police said. The other was at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Suspects in the incident on Garfield were five males 16 to 21-years-old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and 160 to 180 pounds, police said. In the other robbery, a group of eight males 17 to 21-years-old was described.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.