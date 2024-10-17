Guadalupe Romo: Chicago girl, 17, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Guadalupe Romo was last seen on Oct. 14 in the 6900 block of South Bell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with red hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing around 100 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.