Expand / Collapse search

Guadalupe Romo: Chicago girl, 17, reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 17, 2024 11:43am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Guadalupe Romo was last seen on Oct. 14 in the 6900 block of South Bell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with red hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing around 100 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

Guadalupe Romo | CPD