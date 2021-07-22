Gun buyback program launches at St. Sabina next week

St. Sabina is hoping to get guns off the street by having them brought to the church.

A gun buyback program is launching next week.

The program will pay people to anonymously turn in working guns.

Those who hand in handguns and assault rifles will receive $200, those who turn in rifles will receive $100 and those who hand in high capacity magazines and clips with receive $20.

The church says the money for the buyback program was donated by a businessman who wants to help take guns off the streets. The program is only for people 25 years and younger.

The gun buyback will be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.