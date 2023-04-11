Gun found in 21-year-old student's car outside Antioch high school

A 21-year-old Antioch high school student was arrested after a handgun was found inside his vehicle at the north suburban school Tuesday morning.

Village officials said the gun was discovered inside the student's vehicle in the Antioch Community High School parking lot during a routine "administrative canine scent search of vehicles."

The student was immediately taken into custody, and officials said they have no reason to believe there was ever a threat to students or staff at the high school.

Officials said the student attends Antioch Community High School on a part-time basis, and participates in an alternative schooling program.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said the discovery of the gun in the student’s car shows that the periodic use of canine scent search teams works.

"I would like to recognize District 117 on its commitment to ensuring the safety of students at our high school," Guttschow in statement.

The student remains in custody and Antioch police are continuing to investigate.