Gun found during security check at Whitney Young HS on first day back, officials say

The Brief A gun was found during entry screening at Whitney Young High School on the first day of classes Monday but was secured before entering the building; no threats or injuries were reported. Chicago police say the offender was taken into custody and charges are pending. Principal Joyce Harris told families the school is following CPS policies, emphasized no threat to the community, and said additional security was added during dismissal.



A gun was intercepted at Whitney Young High School on the first day of classes Monday, officials said, though it never entered the building.

What we know:

Principal Joyce Harris said in an email to families that the weapon was discovered during the school’s standard entry screening Monday morning.

Chicago police confirmed the incident happened at 8:15 a.m.

School officials said the gun was secured and did not get into the building. No threats were made and no injuries were reported.

According to police, the offender who brought the weapon to the school was taken into custody and charges are pending.

What they're saying:

"Just to be clear, there appears to be no indicated threat towards anyone in our school community. While I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, I can share that we are handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies, and CPD…," Harris said.

What's next:

Harris told families the school is taking the situation seriously and that additional security would be present during dismissal Monday.

No further details have been released.