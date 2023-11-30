Gunfire strikes driver, unoccupied CPD squad car in Douglas Park

A driver was critically wounded and an unoccupied CPD squad car was hit in a shooting Wednesday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was driving just before midnight when gunfire from another car struck him in the abdomen in the 1600 block of South California Avenue, police said. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An unoccupied Chicago police squad car was also hit by a round in the shooting.

No further information was provided.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.