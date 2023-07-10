Gunfire strikes man, woman in Back of the Yards

Two people were shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were outside around 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Laflin Street when a gunman got out of a black Jeep and started shooting at them, per Chicago police.

The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the leg. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.