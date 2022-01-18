Gunman fires shots on LA Fitness basketball court in Alsip

Alsip police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a basketball court inside an LA Fitness in the south suburb.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 7:11 p.m. at 12080 South Cicero Ave. on Monday, according to the Alsip Police Department.

Alsip Police Chief Jay Miller said nobody was injured in the shooting and the gunman fled through emergency exit doors before officers arrived.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Several pieces of evidence were collected from the scene and determined two shots were fired on the gym's basketball court, Miller said.

(Google)

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Advertisement

Alsip police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 708-385-6902 Ext. 272.