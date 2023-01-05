Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood.

The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police.

The 34-year-old was struck in the arm and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The other man, 51, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.