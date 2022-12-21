Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards

A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.