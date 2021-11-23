Gunman killed, another critically wounded in shooting at business on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot at a business in Grand Crossing Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 71st Street.

At about 5:02 p.m., at least two suspects entered a commercial business. One of the offenders produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 34-year-old man, who was one of the offenders, was struck in the neck and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Advertisement

There are no offenders in custody.