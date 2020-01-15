Gunman kills woman sitting in car in possible drug deal gone bad on South Side

A 20-year-old woman shot dead in Gresham early Wednesday was trying to drive away from a possible drug deal-gone-bad, police say.

She was in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Malibu about 12:35 a.m. when her male passenger began arguing with someone standing outside of the car, Chicago police said.

The male outside fired a gun once, and the woman tried to drive away from the 1400 block of West 83rd Street, police said. The gunman continued firing, striking her in her head and side of her torso.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

Police investigate a scene where a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Jan. 15, 2020 in Gresham on the South Side. | Jermaine Nolen/Sun-Times

Shortly after, officers canvased the area around the car, which was riddled with bullet holes and had a shattered rear window.

Police said the shooting was “possibly narcotics-related.”

Advertisement

A concerned neighbor, awakened by the crime scene outside of her corner apartment building, poked her head out of a third-floor window to ask police, “Did someone die?”

The question went unanswered.

A woman was fatally shot Jan. 15, 2020, as she sat in a parked car near Foster Park in Gresham on the South Side. | Jermaine Nolen/Sun-Times

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the woman’s death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives conduct a homicide investigation.