Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side

Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night.

At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 45-year-old man suffered an injury to his mouth and refused EMS.

There is no one in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.