A man was shot in the back in West Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in the 6200 block of South Hermitage when an offender on foot came up behind him and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.