Gunman shoots 3 in Little Village, 1 in serious condition

Three people were shot in Little Village Sunday.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was driving eastbound in the 2600 block of West 24th Street around 1 a.m., when an unidentified person shot at her. She received a graze wound to the head and was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Two 19-year-old men were also shot at the moment, police said. One the men was shot in the head and leg, and is listed in serious condition.

The other man was shot in the shoulder and is listed in good condition, police said.

Both men were taken to Mt. Sinai for treatment.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.