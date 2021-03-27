Gunman shot in buttocks by concealed-carry holder in Austin shootout: police

article

A man was wounded in a shootout with a concealed-carry holder Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The 26-year-old approached three people about 3:33 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue and pistol-whipped two of them, Chicago police said.

Then, the man fired shots at the third person, a 30-year-old man, who pulled out his own gun and returned fire, striking the 26-year-old in the buttocks, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The younger man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was taken into custody and transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The older man has a valid concealed-carry license, police said.