Chicago crime: Driver rammed into CPD car, shot at officer on NW Side, police say

A driver hit a Chicago police squad car with their vehicle and shot at an officer during a traffic stop on the city’s far Northwest Side on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 4800 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A little after 4 p.m., an officer tried to stop the driver of a Jeep when the Jeep struck the officer’s marked squad car and fled, police said.

The offender fired at least one shot and hit the CPD squad car. They then crashed into another squad car in the 4500 block of N. Meade Avenue. The offender fled on foot but was taken into custody in the 6100 block of W. Eastwood.

No injuries were reported, and no officers were hit.

Chicago police did not return fire, CPD said. Officers also found a gun in the suspect’s car.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.