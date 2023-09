A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3:34 a.m. when two males walked up and started shooting at him in the 2400 block of East 75th Street, police said.

The victim was struck once in the arm. Paramedics took him to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.