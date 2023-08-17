Gunshot victim dropped off at South Side hospital

A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was walking around 6 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, police said.

He was dropped off at Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to CPD.

There were no other reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.