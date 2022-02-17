Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
16
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:23 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Gurnee woman who has struggled with hearing loss her entire life receives new hearing aids

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Gurnee
FOX 32 Chicago

Gurnee woman receives new hearing aids

A Gurnee native is hearing the world in a whole new way.

GURNEE, Ill. - A Gurnee native is hearing the world in a whole new way.

Amanda Hicks received a new hearing aid Thursday through Hearing Life's Campaign for Better Hearing.

The campaign helps providers gift treatments to patients who are struggling with the cost.

Hicks has struggled with hearing loss her entire life, but has been forced to wear the same hearing aids for many years with molds that were falling apart.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"It's really hard to see people who come in here, who really need hearing aid, who have needed hearing aids for a while, but price becomes a huge concern," said Priyanka Shetty, from Hearling Life Center.

According to the WHO's World Reporting on Hearing, one in four people are projected to have hearing problems by 2050.
 