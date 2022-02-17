Gurnee woman who has struggled with hearing loss her entire life receives new hearing aids

A Gurnee native is hearing the world in a whole new way.

Amanda Hicks received a new hearing aid Thursday through Hearing Life's Campaign for Better Hearing.

The campaign helps providers gift treatments to patients who are struggling with the cost.

Hicks has struggled with hearing loss her entire life, but has been forced to wear the same hearing aids for many years with molds that were falling apart.

"It's really hard to see people who come in here, who really need hearing aid, who have needed hearing aids for a while, but price becomes a huge concern," said Priyanka Shetty, from Hearling Life Center.

According to the WHO's World Reporting on Hearing, one in four people are projected to have hearing problems by 2050.

