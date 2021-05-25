Hair discrimination bill heads to Illinois House

A hair discrimination bill is heading to the House floor in Illinois.

It all started with a story we aired on FOX 32 News about a 4-year-old Chicago boy that was told wearing braids was unacceptable.

Jett Hawkins decided to wear his hair in braids in March of 2021, but his school, Providence Saint Mel, told his mother the braids had to be removed.

"At 4-years-old, he wanted to connect with his culture, I was told that was unacceptable," said Jett’s mom, Ida Nelson.

Nelson got a call from Providence Saint Mel that the ethnic hairstyle was against the rules.

"Rules like this disproportionately impacts Black children and opens them up to more disciplinary action," said Nelson.

Since then, Providence Saint Mel changed their policy, but Nelson had her sights on change that would impact children across the state.

Jett’s story caught the attention of a freshmen Illinois senator.

"I think it’s time to turn the page on this kind of stuff and our country is going in a new direction," said Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons of the 7th District.

Simmons has had his own battle with hair discrimination, as he wears his hair natural in free form locks.

"There’s been all these unwritten rules of an acceptable way of being Black and I think a lot of that stuff is garbage," said Simmons.

The bill bears a name that little 4-year-old Jett can wear proudly.

"We are renaming it after the 4-year-old that had this happen to him, so it will be the Jett Hawkins Act," said Senator Simmons.

Once it passes the House, the law would take effect immediately and all Illinois schools would have to update their handbooks.