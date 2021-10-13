'Halloween' star Jamie Lee Curtis says she doesn't like horror films

Hide your babysitters – Michael Myers is picking up his knife once again, which means that Jamie Lee Curtis is not too far behind.

The iconic ‘scream queen’ is returning to her legendary role of Laurie Strode – a role she’s been playing since the original 1978 HALLOWEEN – in the new horror sequel HALLOWEEN KILLS.

Curtis spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about returning to the series – but revealed that, despite being a legend in the genre, she really doesn’t like scary movies.

"Here’s the great news," Curtis said. "I’m 62-years-old. I’ve not seen any horror film ever, except for the ones I’m in. Because the last thing in the world I want to do is see a horror movie."

Curtis added, "I don’t even know who these people are, I don’t know what they do. I know there’s a guy with a chainsaw, and I know there’s a guy in a hockey mask."

HALLOWEEN KILLS opens on Friday, October 15.

