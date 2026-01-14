Hammond hit-and-run leaves kid bicyclist injured, police say
HAMMOND, Ind. - Hammond police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a child riding a bicycle and drove away from the scene last week.
What we know:
The crash happened Friday around 6:15 p.m. at Northcote Avenue and 169th Street.
Police said a juvenile was riding a bicycle southbound on Northcote when a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound failed to stop at a stop sign at 169th and hit the child.
The driver fled the scene and the child was left injured.
Investigators believe the SUV likely has damage to the front passenger-side area from the collision.
What we don't know:
The child’s age and condition remain unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone who saw the crash, has dash camera video, home surveillance footage from the area, or knows of a vehicle with recent front passenger-side damage is asked to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2941.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Hammond Police Department.