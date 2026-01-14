Hammond hit-and-run leaves kid bicyclist injured, police say

The Brief A child riding a bike was hit by a dark-colored SUV in Hammond last week. The driver did not stop after the crash. Police are asking the public to help identify the vehicle and driver.



Hammond police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a child riding a bicycle and drove away from the scene last week.

What we know:

The crash happened Friday around 6:15 p.m. at Northcote Avenue and 169th Street.

Police said a juvenile was riding a bicycle southbound on Northcote when a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound failed to stop at a stop sign at 169th and hit the child.

The driver fled the scene and the child was left injured.

Investigators believe the SUV likely has damage to the front passenger-side area from the collision.

What we don't know:

The child’s age and condition remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the crash, has dash camera video, home surveillance footage from the area, or knows of a vehicle with recent front passenger-side damage is asked to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2941.