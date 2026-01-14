Expand / Collapse search

Hammond hit-and-run leaves kid bicyclist injured, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 14, 2026 9:49am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A child riding a bike was hit by a dark-colored SUV in Hammond last week.
    • The driver did not stop after the crash.
    • Police are asking the public to help identify the vehicle and driver.

HAMMOND, Ind. - Hammond police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a child riding a bicycle and drove away from the scene last week.

What we know:

The crash happened Friday around 6:15 p.m. at Northcote Avenue and 169th Street.

Police said a juvenile was riding a bicycle southbound on Northcote when a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound failed to stop at a stop sign at 169th and hit the child.

The driver fled the scene and the child was left injured.

Investigators believe the SUV likely has damage to the front passenger-side area from the collision.

What we don't know:

The child’s age and condition remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the crash, has dash camera video, home surveillance footage from the area, or knows of a vehicle with recent front passenger-side damage is asked to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2941.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Hammond Police Department.

