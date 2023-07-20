Hammond man charged with first-degree murder in Chicago shooting

A Hammond, Indiana, man has been arrested more than two months after a fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side.

On May 11, 2023, police say 33-year-old Darius Jackson participated in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

The crime occurred in the 700 block of E. 38th Pl.

Jackson was taken into custody on July 19 in the Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Darius Jackson | CPD

Jackson is due in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.