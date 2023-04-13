Hammond man thrown from motorcycle and killed after allegedly speeding away from cops

A northwest Indiana man was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle and slammed into a building after speeding away from police on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say the unidentified man who was wanted on a warrant for felony resisting was traveling northbound on Broadway near Ridge Road when a Lake County Sheriff's police officer observed the man's motorcycle had no visible license plate.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the man allegedly sped away.

An investigation revealed that near 11th and Broadway, the man struck a car and the car rolled over. It was later determined that the man was thrown from his motorcycle and slammed into a building near 5th and Broadway.

He was later pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the car that was struck was not injured, but a female passenger suffered cuts to her head and was taken to an area hospital. A 6-year-old in the car was also taken to the hospital for observation.

Police say the man was carrying a Mexican consular identification card, which told officers he was from Hammond.

The investigation is ongoing.