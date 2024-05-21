Hammond murder: Man stabbed to death in his own home

A man was stabbed to death in his home in Hammond early Sunday.

At about 4:14 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County coroner was dispatched to 1608 169th St. in Hammond to investigate a death.

An autopsy was later performed, and it was determined that the victim, 22-year-old Isaiah McCriston, died from a stab wound at his residence.

The manner of death was classified as a homicide.

No additional information surrounding his death was made available.