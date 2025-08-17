Teen boy found shot, killed in Chicago area home, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a home in northwest suburban Hampshire on Saturday night. It was unclear if the shooting was a result of a homicide or an accident.



What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of High Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the Hampshire Police Department.

Police found the teen with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the shooting happened as a result of a homicide or accident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampshire Police Department at 847-630-2240 or 630-232-8400.