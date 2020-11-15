Handwritten copy of President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address on display this week

article



A handwritten copy of Abraham Lincoln's most famous speech speech will be on display in Springfield later in the week.

Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say it is only one of five surviving handwritten copies.

It's the 1863 speech that starts "Four score and seven years ago..."

Lincoln delivered it at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Most of the time the document is kept in a climate-controlled vault to protect it from light and humidity. The exhibit opens Wednesday.

