Hannah Cormican: Indiana teen missing for a year may be in Chicago, police say

An Indiana girl who vanished one year ago Tuesday is still missing, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Hannah Cormican of Mishawaka was reported missing on March 22, 2021. She was 15-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Cormican was reportedly last seen leaving her school building, officials said.

Police believe she may still be in Indiana, in Mishawaka or South Bend. It’s also possible Cormican traveled to Chicago or Niles, Michigan.

She is described as a white female standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cormican’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 1-574-235-9201 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

