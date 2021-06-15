Happy Birthday, Tupac: These films featuring the iconic rapper are free to stream on Tubi

Tupac Shakur would have turned 50 years old on June 16, 2021.

The hip-hop legend died in 1996, but he’s still one of the best-selling musicians of all time, selling roughly 75 million albums worldwide.

In honor of Shakur’s birthday fans can watch a variety of content featuring the music icon on Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies.

Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and still to this day his legacy lives on.

Watch these memorable titles in honor of the rap virtuoso.

Tupac: Before I Wake - "A look back on Tupac's final years through the eyes of Rap legends Eazy-E, Russell Simmons, and Tupac's personal bodyguard, Frank Alexander. Featuring never-before-seen footage."

Tupac: Thug Immortal - "I am the future of Black America. "Can't nobody steal my shine"- Tupac Shakur in his last interview, one of the many exclusive pieces of footage featured in 'Thug Immortal". From his early appearances on record with Digital Underground to his popular and influential solo albums, Tupac Shakur was a rap phenomenon, and one of the pioneers of gangster rap."

Tupac: Aftermath - "This documentary traces the final days of the influential rapper, discussing his murder and lasting legacy, which goes beyond music."

Gang Related - "Two men face the consequences after they kill a man and pin the murder on an innocent transient."

Welcome to Death Row - "A cautionary tale about the greed and exploitation of the music industry that left a larger-than-life rap label bankrupt and its top artist dead."

