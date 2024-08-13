'Hard Knocks' director talks collaboration with the Bears

The Chicago Bears returned to television Tuesday in a new episode of "Hard Knocks," which takes viewers behind the scenes of different NFL teams’ pre-season.

Last week, viewers were given a behind-the-scenes look into Caleb Williams’ introduction to the team.

When it comes to what viewers will see in each new episode, the NFL teams have a say on the final cut of their respective "Hard Knocks" feature, director Pat Harris said.

Harris said that the Bears haven’t been too restrictive in the creative process.

"It’s similar to other teams we’ve had in the past," Harris said. "They just want to be conscious that it is a team, it’s not just all about one player."

The director added, "We’re in constant communication with the team, especially out in the field, of storylines and people we’re mincing, so it’s never a contentious back and forth."

"Hard Knocks" airs every Tuesday on HBO.