Hard Rock Casino in Gary unveils 37-foot-tall guitar marquee

A larger-than-life guitar will now greet visitors at the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The 37-foot-tall marquee was officially unveiled Thursday in Gary.

The oversized guitar is based on Joe Jackson's original guitar from 1965, also known as the "Guitar that Changed the World."

Jackson is the father and founder of the Jackson 5, which started from humble beginnings in Gary.

The casino, located at 54000 West 29th Ave., will officially open to the public on Friday, May 14 at 6 p.m.