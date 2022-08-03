Harry Potter magical experience to make worldwide debut in Chicago

Chicago will be the first city in the world to host a new interactive Harry Potter attraction, allowing fans of the books and movies to engage in author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world like never before.

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" will welcome witches and wizards of all ages when it makes its worldwide debut Nov. 11 on the ground floor of Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave.

The 30,000-square-foot space will recreate Harry's journey from the boy in the cupboard at 4 Privet Drive to mastering charms and spells at Hogwarts through various hands-on magical interactions including games and sensory activations.

"From the moment guests arrive, they are immersed in Harry’s story and are an active participant in their own journey through innovative play, experiential sets, games and more," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

The immersive experience will also feature a gift shop open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests, with a wide range of bespoke and licensed items available for purchase. Visitors can also indulge in themed food and beverages including the beloved Butterbeer.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com, starting at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and under.

The magical experience will remain open until May 14, 2023.