Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July.

Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to police. A 30-year-old man was killed, and a 31-year-old woman was wounded.

Ford will appear in bond court Friday. He also faces an attempted murder charge.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No additional information is available at this time.