Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark has died after battling illness: source

What we know:

The City of Harvey confirmed Clark’s passing in a statement, saying it is "deeply saddened" by his death and extending condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Harvey community.

"The City of Harvey is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Mayor Christopher J. Clark," the statement said. "The City of Harvey is working closely with the Mayor’s family and will share additional information when appropriate and with their consent."

Sources told Fox Chicago's Tia Ewing that Clark had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time. He was also not present at the most recent Harvey City Council meeting.

Officials said city services and operations will continue without interruption. A special city council meeting will be called to appoint a mayor pro tem.

The backstory:

Clark was elected mayor in 2019 and led the south suburban city through prolonged financial and political turmoil. In recent years, Harvey confronted a severe budget crisis that forced furloughs of roughly 40% of city employees, including police and firefighters, and led to calls for state assistance to cope with mounting deficits.

Community activists and residents had been increasingly vocal in demanding Clark’s resignation, accusing city leadership of financial mismanagement as services were cut, and city workers were laid off.

Earlier council meetings had become heated, with tensions spilling into public sessions where residents clashed with city officials over spending, transparency, and policy decisions.

What they're saying:

Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill issued a statement Friday following the death of Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark.

"This morning I was saddened to have learned of the passing of Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark," McCaskill said. "I want to extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, friends, supporters, and to the City of Harvey."

What we don't know:

Details surrounding Clark’s death have not yet been released. City leaders are asking for privacy for the family as they grieve.

This is a developing story. FOX Chicago will continue to update this report as more information becomes available.