Harvey alderwoman defends herself after third arrest at council meeting: 'I simply was leaving'

An alderwoman in south suburban Harvey is telling her side of the story after being arrested multiple times during city council meetings.

What we know:

Colby Chapman has been an alderwoman in Harvey for two years. Her critics call her outspoken, as she's unafraid to challenge the mayor, as well as other city council members, about pressing issues regarding her 2nd Ward.

A video circulating on social media shows the alderwoman being physically removed by Harvey police from a city council meeting. It was Chapman's third time being arrested by police during a meeting. This most recent incident happened on April 28. She says officers bruised her arms in the process.

Chapman says she was trying to address Mayor Chris Clark about a resident’s property being sold, but that he would not acknowledge her. The alderwoman kept speaking before a motion was made to have her dismissed from the meeting.

What they're saying:

FOX 32 asked Chapman why not just be silent? Why resist? Why not just leave?

"You know what, in that moment, I gathered my things, and that's exactly what I was looking to do, but when three male officers approached me as a female, as I'm trying to gather my things, I think that would startle any person, whether it be man or woman, because there's this abrasive approach to asking me to leave, and I simply was leaving. But the further point is, is all of that insinuated simply because I was being a voice for Ms. Allen?" Chapman said.

Chapman's mother was also at the meeting and arrested. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The other side:

FOX 32 reached out to Mayor Clark's team for comment. We have not yet heard back.

What's next:

Chapman’s supporters planned to demonstrate outside Harvey City Hall on Monday night before a council meeting was set to take place.