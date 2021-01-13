Harvey police recover 300 tires from alleged serial thief

article

Harvey police arrested a man suspected of stealing hundreds of tires in the south suburbs.

Officers recovered more than 300 tires while executing a search warrant in the 16000 block of Emerald Avenue, according to a statement from Harvey police.

The tires, new and used, belonged to semitrailers, police said. Officers also allegedly recovered three rifles, an air compressor and a bolt remover.

Leroy Burton was arrested and charged with felony counts of possession of stolen merchandise.

Court information wasn’t available.