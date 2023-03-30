Hate crime, stalking charges filed against Chicago man

article

A man is facing hate crime and stalking charges after vandalizing someone's property several times over the past year in the Gladstone Park neighborhood.

Thomas Howard, 62, is accused of criminally damaging the property of a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man in the 5700 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Howard put homophobic vandalism on their property on several occasions from May 2022 through January 2023, police said.

Howard was arrested Tuesday in Jefferson Park.

He was charged with one count of hate crime, two counts of stalking/transmitting a threat and criminal damage to property over $500, all felonies.

Howard is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.